LE VAILLANT, Lorraine (Irwin). Passed away, at home in Melbourne on May 1st. Loving daughter of Pauline (King) and Raymond Irwin (both dec) Loving sister to Janice McGregor- Dawson (Irwin) Mum to Raymond, Patrice, Michelle (dec), and Jeannine. A Grandmother who loved Kristyn, Daniel, Claire, Benjamin, Christopher, Timothy, Adam, Nathan and Ruby and a loved Great Grandmother to Ashur, Lux, Minnuette, Caspian, James, William, Edward, Alexander, Dana. Mum was a loved Auntie and Friend to many. A Funeral Service will be held in Melbourne on May the 10th with further travels to her homeland in Spring.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
