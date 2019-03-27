|
|
|
OLSSON, Lorraine Florence (nee Adolph). On the 24th of March 2019, peacefully at Auckland Hospital in her 76th year. Leaves behind loving husband Bruce. Darling Mum of Marie and treasured Nana of James and Michael. Forever in our hearts. Cut flowers preferred. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 29th of March 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More