Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine OLSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Florence (Adolph) OLSSON

Notice Condolences

Lorraine Florence (Adolph) OLSSON Notice
OLSSON, Lorraine Florence (nee Adolph). On the 24th of March 2019, peacefully at Auckland Hospital in her 76th year. Leaves behind loving husband Bruce. Darling Mum of Marie and treasured Nana of James and Michael. Forever in our hearts. Cut flowers preferred. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 29th of March 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.