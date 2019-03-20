|
GULLICK, Lorraine Doris. On 18th March 2019 at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Kevin for 56 years. Dearly beloved mother (Ollie) and mother-in-law of Michael, Maureen, Kerrie and Don. Loved Ollie of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Your passing has left us with a huge hole in our hearts. You filled us with so many good memories especially of your kindness and love. Forever with us. Special thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital for their special care and to the wonderful staff at Evelyn Page, Orewa. A Requiem Mass for Lorraine will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Saturday 23rd March 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Lorraine's memory to the Heart Foundation. www.heartfoundation.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
