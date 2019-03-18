Home

MCGONAGLE, Lorna Yvonne. Peacefully at Auckland Hospital on March 14, 2019, aged 78. Beloved wife of the late Gordon (who knew her as Jack). Loved mother of Michele and Mark, Cindy, Sharleen, and Shane. A service to celebrate Lorna's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday March 20, at 1.30 PM followed by Interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Will be sadly missed. Rest In Peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
