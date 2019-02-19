|
SMITH, Lorna Patricia. Passed away peacefully 15 February 2019 at 92 years of age. Loved wife of Graeme Smith, beloved mother of Warren and Linley and mother-in-law of Hermina, cherished grandmother to Barry, Tricia, Debbie, Klayton, Bern and Cael, and loving great-grandmother to Holly, Dan, Amos and Elias. Our thanks to Mercy Hospice and Ranfurly Hospital, Three Kings, for their attentive care of Lorna. The funeral will be at Morris & Morris, Whangarei, on Friday, 22nd February, at 1:00 pm. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
