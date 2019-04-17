Home

Loreen BURTON

BURTON, Loreen. On 14 April 2019 suddenly at Wellington Hospital. Loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother of Brenda and Mike, Neil and Jackie, David and Elena. Loved Nana of Shaun and Kim, Maria and Chris, Jacob, Sam and Rhyann. 'Betty' will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04-293-6844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
