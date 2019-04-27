|
KEAN, Lona Kathleen (nee Pearce). On 16 April, 2019. In her 93 year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother of Graham and the late Delwyn. Loved sister and sister- in-law of Arthur and Judy, Nola and the late Noel. Loved aunt of Kevin and Teresa, Suzanne and Alan, and Geoffrey. Loved great aunt of Cameron, Kimberley, Daniel and Campbell. Special thank you to all the staff at Logan Campbell Retirement Village for their loving care of Lona. A service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 2.30pm Friday 3 May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
