SADARAKA, Lois Raywin (nee Dunnett). Passed away on March 18, 2019. Our dearest Mother, Grandmother and Grangranz Lois Raywin Sadaraka (nee Dunnett) passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer on March 18th, 2019 aged 83. A service to celebrate Mums' life will be held on Thursday 21st March, 11am at Tipene Funerals, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga. Mum will then be returned home to her final resting place in Rarotonga, Cook Islands. For further details contact Susan 0210526604 or Lisa 021486906. "Where ever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
