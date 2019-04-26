Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois SORRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Merle SORRELL

Notice Condolences

Lois Merle SORRELL Notice
SORRELL, Lois Merle. Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Len Sorrell and much loved sister of Graham Treverton. Loving mother of Brian, Annette, Gordon and the late Jeffrey, and mother-in-law of Craig and Jennifer. Much loved Nana of Georgia, Maxwell and Luke. A service will be held for Lois at St Aidans Anglican Church, 5 Ascott Avenue, Remuera on Tuesday April 30 at 10am. We will miss you so much mum.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.