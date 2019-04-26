|
|
|
SORRELL, Lois Merle. Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Len Sorrell and much loved sister of Graham Treverton. Loving mother of Brian, Annette, Gordon and the late Jeffrey, and mother-in-law of Craig and Jennifer. Much loved Nana of Georgia, Maxwell and Luke. A service will be held for Lois at St Aidans Anglican Church, 5 Ascott Avenue, Remuera on Tuesday April 30 at 10am. We will miss you so much mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
