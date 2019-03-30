|
|
|
MARTIN, Lois Joan. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 27th at Waikato Hospital after a short illness, aged 93 years. Eldest child and only daughter of Myrtle and Arthur Martin. Loved sister and sister in law of Des and Lesley (both deceased), Doug and Jean, and treasured aunt to Jan, Sue and Wayne. Lois will be sadly missed by the Whangamata Community and her fellow racehorse owner, tramping and campervan friends. A private cremation was held for Lois on Friday March 29th at Pyes Pa Memorial Park in Tauranga. Rest in peace Lois, we will love you always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More