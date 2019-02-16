Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois SKELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann (Simons) SKELTON

Notice Condolences

Lois Ann (Simons) SKELTON Notice
SKELTON, Lois Ann (Lois) (nee Simons). Born February 3, 1936. Passed away on February 9, 2019. Loved wife of Ron, much loved mum of Linda and Louise and mother-in-law to Graham and John. Wonderful Nan to Aspi, Nicholas, Taryn, Hamish, Holly and Olivia and Great Nan to Oscar (8 weeks old). In accordance with Lois and Ron's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Grateful thanks to staff at North Shore Hospital for the tender care in her last hours.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.