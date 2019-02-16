|
|
|
SKELTON, Lois Ann (Lois) (nee Simons). Born February 3, 1936. Passed away on February 9, 2019. Loved wife of Ron, much loved mum of Linda and Louise and mother-in-law to Graham and John. Wonderful Nan to Aspi, Nicholas, Taryn, Hamish, Holly and Olivia and Great Nan to Oscar (8 weeks old). In accordance with Lois and Ron's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Grateful thanks to staff at North Shore Hospital for the tender care in her last hours.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More