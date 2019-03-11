|
|
|
STEELE, Lizzie (nee Taniora, formerly Snell). Born November 9, 1940. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving whanau, on March 9, 2019 after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital, aged 78 years. Mum is currently laying in state at the Papakura Marae until Tuesday 12 March. A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints followed by a graveside service at Waikaraka Cemetery (Times are yet to be confirmed). For more information, please contact Haven Falls Funeral HomeHaven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More