STEELE, Lizzie (nee Taniora) (formerly Snell). Born November 9, 1940.Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving whanau, on March 9, 2019 after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital, aged 78 years. UPDATED FUNERAL DETAILS Mum is currently laying in state at Papakura Marae. A small service will be held on Wednesday the 13th of March, 10am at Papakura Marae, followed by a funeral service, 11:30am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A graveside service will be held at 1pm, Waikaraka Cemetery followed by hakari at Papakura Marae.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
