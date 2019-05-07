|
|
|
VAN VELTHOVEN Lisa. Passed peacefully to her Lord's care on Thursday 2 May 2019 at North Shore Hospital surrounded by her family and partner. Much loved daughter of Heather and of the late Rudi, and sister to Shelley. Will be sadly missed by partner Dean, extended family and many friends from all parts of her life. A big heart that gave so much love over the years and touched so many lives. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at Dils North Harbour Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 9 May 2019 at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that donations be made to either Breast Cancer NZ, the Heart Research Institute or Leukemia & Blood Cancer NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More