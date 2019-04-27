Home

Linette Margaret (Dew) STEELE

STEELE, Linette Margaret (nee Dew). 11 February 1942 - 25 April 2019. Loved wife of the late Owen. Loved Mother of Denise and Andrew. Mother-in-law of Glenda. Nanny of Stacey and Reece Davies, and Theo and Gina Steele. Great Nanny of Tiah-Rose, McKenzie and Rylin. Daughter of the late Eric and Bonnie Dew. Sister and Sister-in-law of Des and Joan Dew. A service to celebrate the life of Linette will be held at Ohaupo School Hall, 4010 Great South Road, Ohaupo, on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. Tributes to Linette may be left at www.heavenaddress.com or communications to Linette's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
