SHOEBRIDGE, Linda Anne (nee Cooze). On 6 March 2019, Linda passed on at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, NZ. A resident of Wellington, Auckland, Akaroa and again Wellington, she equally loved being an Austrian resident and was influenced heavily by walking in France and Spain on the Camino del Santiago de Compostela. She has been loved through this process of passing on by her; family, Jenny, Roger, Regan, her friends and her dance partners. Donations, by buying from Mary Potter Hospice shops, would be greatly appreciated. Linda will be cremated and her ashes held until a dance party is organised, where her friends can share memories of her. Messages to the family and all enquiries via Geoff Nicholls 021300365 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
