RUFER, Lina. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton on 22 February 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Otto. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marcus, Bruno and Anna, Susanne and Grant, Erica (deceased), Roland and Sharon. Loved Grossi of Shaun, Matthew; Ben, Anton; and Riley. A Requiem Mass for Lina will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton on Thursday 28 February at 11.00 am followed by burial at Hautapu Cemetery, Cambridge. Correspondence to the Rufer Family C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
