Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lina RUFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lina RUFER

Notice Condolences

Lina RUFER Notice
RUFER, Lina. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton on 22 February 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Otto. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marcus, Bruno and Anna, Susanne and Grant, Erica (deceased), Roland and Sharon. Loved Grossi of Shaun, Matthew; Ben, Anton; and Riley. A Requiem Mass for Lina will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton on Thursday 28 February at 11.00 am followed by burial at Hautapu Cemetery, Cambridge. Correspondence to the Rufer Family C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.