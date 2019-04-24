|
TURTLE, Lina Rose. On April 23, 2019, at Cromwell House after a long illness, beloved wife of the late Bruce, dearly loved mother of Erin, Lee, Steven and Emma and darling nanny of Amelia. Loved daughter of the late Jean and Jack Sampson. With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away and although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove us he only takes the best. A private family memorial will be held. Sincere and grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Cromwell House for their love and care. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
