|
|
|
SORENSEN, Lilly Marie. Peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, 26 February 2019. Cherished and much loved wife of Tage. Much loved Mor and mother-in-law of Torben and Guinny, Lisbeth, Charlotte and Stephen, John and Anette. Beloved Farmor of Louise, David and Ellen. Beloved Mormor of Tim, Chris, Susanne, Oliver and Cherie. Beloved Oldemor of Vera, Fern, Emma and Isaac. A bold, beautiful and inspiring woman who lived life to the full with grace. You will be dearly missed. A service to farewell Lilly will be held in The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Selwyn Heights Village, 42 Herd Rd, Hillsborough on Saturday 2 March at 11am, followed by lunch at the same location. All messages to the Sorensen family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More