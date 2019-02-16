|
BRUCE, Lilian Florence. On Thursday evening, 14th February 2019 passed away peacefully in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of the late Jack Bruce and mother of Gordon Bruce and Linda Gabriels. Blessed with 9 Grandchildren: Carl, David, Rosemary, James, Josephine (deceased), Paul, Simon, Ngarie and Nathan along with 9 Great grandchildren, she enjoyed her life on this earth having the strong hope of living forever after returning to it by means of a resurrection into a cleansed paradise earth when God's Kingdom rules for 1,000 years. (Daniel 2:44; Matthew 6:9; and Revelation 20: 1 -3; 21: 1 -5.) Funeral Service to be conducted at Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 1.00 pm. All communications be to P.O. Box 211 Kawerau 3169
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
