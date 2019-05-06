Home

MARTINOVICH, Lidija. Passed away on the 4th May 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Jimmy for 43 years, mother to Angela and Antony and Baba to Jackson. A Rosary service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Te Atatu Parish, 94 Taikata Road in Te Atatu Peninsula on Tuesday 7th May at 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held in the same church the following day on Wednesday 8th May at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to St Johns New Zealand (Ambulance). "Pocivala u miru."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
