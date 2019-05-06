|
MARTINOVICH, Lidija. Passed away on the 4th May 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Jimmy for 43 years, mother to Angela and Antony and Baba to Jackson. A Rosary service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Te Atatu Parish, 94 Taikata Road in Te Atatu Peninsula on Tuesday 7th May at 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held in the same church the following day on Wednesday 8th May at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to St Johns New Zealand (Ambulance). "Pocivala u miru."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
