Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis TITFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Gordon TITFORD

Notice Condolences

Lewis Gordon TITFORD Notice
TITFORD, Lewis Gordon. Peacefully on Monday 25th March 2019 at Aria Gardens Hospital, Albany. 4th beloved son of John and Catherine, loved brother of Douglas, Donald and Roland (all deceased) and uncle of Allan, Brian, Ian, Gordon and the late Shirley and their families. Cherised friend of Ileen and the McGrath family. May he rest in peace. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Church Of Saints Peter & Paul, 83 Puhoi Rd, Puhoi, on Friday 29th March 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.