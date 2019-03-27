|
|
|
TITFORD, Lewis Gordon. Peacefully on Monday 25th March 2019 at Aria Gardens Hospital, Albany. 4th beloved son of John and Catherine, loved brother of Douglas, Donald and Roland (all deceased) and uncle of Allan, Brian, Ian, Gordon and the late Shirley and their families. Cherised friend of Ileen and the McGrath family. May he rest in peace. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Church Of Saints Peter & Paul, 83 Puhoi Rd, Puhoi, on Friday 29th March 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
