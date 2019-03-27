Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Leslie Stuart (Les) HALL

HALL, Leslie Stuart (Les). Passed away on Sunday 24 March 2019, aged 97. Cherished husband of the late Jean. Deeply loved father and father in law of Ron and Barb, Noelene and Kevin, Sheryl and Kerry, and the late Joss and the late Malcolm. Treasured grandad of Joel and Rachel, Scott and Tania, Sam and Danny, Mikyla, and great grandad of Mitchell, Beau, Harper, Izzy, Braxton, Asher. A celebration of Les's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
