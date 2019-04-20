Home

Leslie John (Les) KAY

KAY, Leslie John (Les). Born May 15, 1935. Les Kay, Life Member United North Piha Lifeguard Service Inc. and Eastern United Lifesaving Club, also recognised for 50 years of Service to Surf Life Saving Australia. Brother of Noel also UNPLS Life Member. Highly respected competitor, instructor, club captain, coach and mentor to many in Surf Lifesaving and Water Polo in New Zealand and Australia. With sincere condolences from the members of United North Piha and Eastern United.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
