KAY, Leslie John (Les). Born May 15, 1935. Passed away on April 17, 2019. This morning (17.4.2019.)) Leslie John Kay passed away in his sleep, (In Australia) Older bother to, Beverley, Noel and Christine. Father to Bobbie, Luen and Amanda, A Grand Father and Uncle in N.Z. Australia and Overseas. Loved his sport, Water Polo, Surf Lifesaving in particular. Members of Eastern United/United North Piha pass on their condolences to Tina and her Family in Australia. Les was Awarded a Life Membership by the Club.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
