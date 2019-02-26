Home

Leslie Edward (Les) HAMMOND

HAMMOND, Leslie Edward (Les). On the 23rd February 2019, peacefully at home aged 76. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, much loved Dad of Anne and Paul, Paula and Ross and Justine and Justin. Cherished Pop of Caroline, Nina and Patrick; Amelia and Holly; Daria and Marco. "Time passes but memories stay". A celebration of Les' life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to www.stroke.org.nz would be very much appreciated



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
