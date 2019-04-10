|
|
|
HOLLARD, Lesley Vivienne. On 5 April 2019peacefully passed away at Rhoda Read Continuing Care with Murray by her side, aged 64 years. Much loved wife of Murray. Loved mother of Kate, Cara, and Brad. Loved Nana of Manaia, Sage and Harrison. A celebration of Lesley's life will be at Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, on Saturday, 13 April 2019at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300and can be made online at bit.ly/hollardl0504 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hollard family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More