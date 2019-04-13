SORICH, Lesley Mary (nee Smythe). 20 August 1931 - 1 April 2019 Aged 87 years. Loved Wife of the late Anthony. A very much-loved mum and mother in law of Michelle (John), Greg (Susan). Loving and loved Nana of Daniel, Ren?e, Billie, Anna, the late Little John, Troy, Kelly and Mandy. A great Nana to Hayley, Jacob and Lola. Lesley was a Wife, Mum, Sister, Aunty, Nana, Great Nana and a friend to many, she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Lesley's life will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road, Mt Maunganui at 11 am on April the 17th, 2019. You are warmly welcomed to join the family for refreshments after Mass in the Parish lounge. A microphone will be available in the lounge and an opportunity to honor Lesley should you wish to do so. In lieu of flowers, Lesley asked that donations be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation. All correspondence to be sent to 1079 D Oropi Road, RD3, Tauranga, 3173. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019