Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waters Funerals
426 Great South Road
Manukau City, Auckland
09 278 8742
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley LYONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Margareta Frazer (Godfrey) LYONS

Notice Condolences

Lesley Margareta Frazer (Godfrey) LYONS Notice
LYONS, Lesley Margareta Frazer (nee Godfrey). Born July 12 1920 Peacefully passed away at Bethesda Care on 3 May 2019 aged 98. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Tony (deceased), most loved sister and sister-in-law to Lance (deceased) and Megan, Rae (deceased) and Patricia. Cherished Aunt of Dianne (deceased), Rosemary, Bruce, and Delphine. Very special memories of a wonderful lady and with love we say goodbye. Thanks to staff at Bethesda Care for the care and kindness given Lesley. A private service will be held. "The Song has ended, but the melody lingers on."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.