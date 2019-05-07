|
LYONS, Lesley Margareta Frazer (nee Godfrey). Born July 12 1920 Peacefully passed away at Bethesda Care on 3 May 2019 aged 98. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Tony (deceased), most loved sister and sister-in-law to Lance (deceased) and Megan, Rae (deceased) and Patricia. Cherished Aunt of Dianne (deceased), Rosemary, Bruce, and Delphine. Very special memories of a wonderful lady and with love we say goodbye. Thanks to staff at Bethesda Care for the care and kindness given Lesley. A private service will be held. "The Song has ended, but the melody lingers on."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
