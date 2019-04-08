|
|
|
LYDFORD-KING, Lesley. On 5 April 2019, age 68. Beloved wife of Steven Lydford and of the late Vernon Francis King. Mother of Gretel, Robert and Astrid King. (All kings). Sister of Doug Pinker, Alison Fulcher and Rose de Klerk. Grandmother of Caiden Boucher, Emma King, Vernon Boucher and Charlotte King. A service will be held at The North Harbor Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 9 April at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
