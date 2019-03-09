Home

Lesley-Ann DE LISLE

DE LISLE, Lesley-Ann. 18th November 1934 - 7th March 2019 Peacefully on Thursday 7th of March 2019 at Brylyn Rest Home, Hamilton, Finally at Rest. Much loved wife now reunited with the late Victor. Mother and mother in law of Barry and Susan, Rod and Trina, Graeme, Andrew and Fiona. Grandmother of Abby and Mark, Danica, Brad, Charlotte, Cameron, Scott and Jason and great-grandmother to Ollie. A Funeral for Lesley will be held at the St Francis Anglican Church, Baberton street, Tokoroa, on Monday 11th March, at 1.30pm followed by a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society or St John Ambulance. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
