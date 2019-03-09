Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
303A Port Rd
Whangamata, Waikato
07-865 6884
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo LAAGLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo and Henny LAAGLAND

Notice Condolences

Leo and Henny LAAGLAND Notice
LAAGLAND, Leo and Henny. Henny and Leo Laagland are continuing their love story in the skies above. A love so strong they could never be apart, showing us all what bravery, strength and courage is, what sacrifice means and most of all how powerful, beautiful and inspiring love can be. Myke, Dylan, Fred, and Nikki invite you to celebrate their parents love and life at the family home (230 Central Road North, Waitakaruru), from 10.30am on Tuesday 12th March, with the farewell ceremony beginning 12 noon. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.