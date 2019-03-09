|
LAAGLAND, Leo and Henny. Henny and Leo Laagland are continuing their love story in the skies above. A love so strong they could never be apart, showing us all what bravery, strength and courage is, what sacrifice means and most of all how powerful, beautiful and inspiring love can be. Myke, Dylan, Fred, and Nikki invite you to celebrate their parents love and life at the family home (230 Central Road North, Waitakaruru), from 10.30am on Tuesday 12th March, with the farewell ceremony beginning 12 noon. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
