NIHOTTE, Lenore Clare (nee Daly). Mark, Prue, Nick, Chris, Phillipa and families wish to thank everyone for the love and support on Lenore's passing. Your cards, phone calls, messages and wonderful stories of a different era have been a great comfort and reminded us of our parents (both now deceased) and their part in the history of the Awatere. A special thanks to Flaxmore Lifecare, Stoke Medical Centre and Father Bill Warwick for the excellent compassion given to Lenore. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
