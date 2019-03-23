|
GODFREY, Lenore Ann (Kim) (formerly Summers). Passed away on Wednesday, 20th March 2019 at Resthaven Home and Hospital. Loved wife of the Late Winston Summers. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Andrew and Mary, Cherrie, Emily and Hadynn. Cherished Nana of Taylor, Sophie, Riley, Abbey and Bella. Surrogate mother and nana to many. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Tuesday, the 26th of March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Summers Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
