Lenore Ann (formerly Summers) (Kim) GODFREY

Lenore Ann (formerly Summers) (Kim) GODFREY Notice
GODFREY, Lenore Ann (Kim) (formerly Summers). Passed away on Wednesday, 20th March 2019 at Resthaven Home and Hospital. Loved wife of the Late Winston Summers. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian, Andrew and Mary, Cherrie, Emily and Hadynn. Cherished Nana of Taylor, Sophie, Riley, Abbey and Bella. Surrogate mother and nana to many. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Tuesday, the 26th of March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Summers Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
