SNOW, Len. Suddenly at North Shore Hospital on 2nd of March 2019, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Dorothy, father of father-in-law of Derek and Christine, Barry and Geraldine, Keith and Maxine. Puppa to Mike, Nicholas, Paul, Hamish, Sarah and Lizzie. A service to celebrate the life of Len will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 6 March at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
