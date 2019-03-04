Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Len SNOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Len SNOW

Notice Condolences

Len SNOW Notice
SNOW, Len. Suddenly at North Shore Hospital on 2nd of March 2019, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Dorothy, father of father-in-law of Derek and Christine, Barry and Geraldine, Keith and Maxine. Puppa to Mike, Nicholas, Paul, Hamish, Sarah and Lizzie. A service to celebrate the life of Len will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 6 March at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.