GLOGOSKI, Leith. Passed away on Monday 1st April 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria and father of Craig and Gail. Loved father-in-law of Steve and Ursula, Grandad to Sarah, Leigh, Laura and William. Great Grandad to Max. Forever in our hearts and thoughts, in lieu of flowers donations to St Johns would be appreciated. A funeral service for Leith will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road Rotorua at 1:00pm on Friday the 5th of April. All correspondence, c/o Osbornes Funeral Directors, PO BOX 926, Rotorua
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
