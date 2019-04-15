|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Leila Marion (Leila) (nee Irving). Born March 10, 1927. Passed away peacefully 12 April 2019 at Dargaville Hospital. Aged 92. Loving Wife of Laurence (Mate) Williams. Loving Mother of Barry and Stuart (deceased). Mother in Law of Edita and Lulu, Adored Grandmother of Andre, Daryl, Harold, Zachary, Stacy, Lloyd, and Kimberley. Funeral service to be held Tuesday 16 April 2019 2.00pm at Haven Falls Funeral Home 139 Bank Street Whangarei followed by Private Cremation. Thanks to Ambulance and Dargaville Hospital Staff. Donations to Hospice Dargaville in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
