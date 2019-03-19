Home

Leila Beth (nee Crawford) (Beth) DALEBROOK

Leila Beth (nee Crawford) (Beth) DALEBROOK
DALEBROOK, Leila Beth (Beth) (nee Crawford). Born February 15, 1932. Passed away on March 13, 2019, at Whangarei Hospital. Cherished wife of Norman (deceased). Loved mother to Norman Thomas (deceased), Mark and Karen, Fleur and Atin. Loved Grandmother to all her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Whangarei hospital for all their care and support. Resting in peace beside her beloved Sweeties at Maungaturoto Congregational Cemetery. All communications to Mark, 13 Melanie Pl, Orewa, 0931.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
