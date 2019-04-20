|
HOOGERBRUG, Leendert Jacob Johannes (Len). Born June 25, 1929, Hilversum, Netherlands. Passed away on April 16, 2019 at Hastings Memorial Hospital. Aged 89 years. Husband to Diana. Father and father-in-law to Michael and Jane, Adrian, Peter and Penny and John and Sophie. Grandfather to Scott, Andrew, Jono, Olivia, Kate, Nick, Ella and Alice. Funeral service to be held on Friday the 26th April at 3pm at The Old Church, 199 Meeanee Road, Napier, Hawke's Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
