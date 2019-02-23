Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Alexander GALLAGHER

Notice Condolences

Lee Alexander GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER, Lee Alexander. On February 21, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved partner of Julie. Loved father and father-in law of Jodie and Carl, Clay and Serean, Clint and Natasha. Adored grandad of Josh, Amie, Jess; Campbell and Oliver; Kaya, Nika, Callum, Lachie, Rory and Ella. A service to celebrate Lee's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 26th of February 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Gallagher Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.