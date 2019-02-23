|
|
|
GALLAGHER, Lee Alexander. On February 21, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved partner of Julie. Loved father and father-in law of Jodie and Carl, Clay and Serean, Clint and Natasha. Adored grandad of Josh, Amie, Jess; Campbell and Oliver; Kaya, Nika, Callum, Lachie, Rory and Ella. A service to celebrate Lee's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 26th of February 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Gallagher Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
