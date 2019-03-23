LEEDOM, Leah Veronica (nee Clark). Passed away peacefully 19 March 2019, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Francis Leedom, much loved mother of John, Michael, Marie, Bernadette, Paul and their spouses/partners. Nanna Leah was adored by her eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. A much cherished older sister of Coralie Fennell and Derek Clark and families. A heartfelt thanks to caring staff and residents of Hillsborough Heights Retirement Village for making Leah feel right at home these last three years. Thanks also to the Village nursing staff, home helpers, District Health nurses, Dr Veronia Hagar and local Roskill Village Pharmacy staff for their care and services to Leah. Thank you also to Auckland City Hospital staff for their care of Leah during a number of visits over the last year or so, but particularly CDU and Ward 68 staff for their care during Leah's last days. A life made beautiful by kindly deeds. A helping hand for others needs. Generous her heart and friendship true. Loved and respected by all she knew. Leah was heard to say "The Lord will come and get her when He's ready". That time has come. Final goodbyes are to be held in Leah's hometown of Dargaville, Northland. 5pm Friday 29th March at Dargaville's Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a Rosary will be held giving thanks for Leah's life. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 104 Hokianga Rd, Dargaville, on Saturday 30th March, at 11.00am. Refreshments and a chance to share stories and remember Leah's life will follow. We will then proceed to nearby Mount Wesley Cemetery to finally lay Leah to rest with her late husband Jack Leedom. All communications to The Leedom Family c/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019