RING, Layton and Christine. Of Hexham, UK. Peacefully on 18th February 2019 aged 96. Layton, much loved husband of Christine, father of William and Rupert, grandpa to Zoe, Ben, and Stan. Peacefully on 13th March 2019 aged 86. Christine, beloved wife of the late Layton, mother of William and Rupert, grandma to Zoe, Ben and Stan, sister of Ailsa and Ellen. Service of Thanksgiving in Hexham Abbey on Monday, 25th March at 2pm afterwards in the Great Hall. Private interment to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
