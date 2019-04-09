FENTON, Laurie. It is with profound sadness and grief that we hear of your passing. You were such a presence on the Country and Western Circuit. There are so many things to acknowledge you for. Founding member of the Beachlands Maraetai Country and Variety Club, President of this club until 2018. Most famous for your pikelets every fortnight. Solid sponsor of the Auckland Country Music Awards, and the list goes on. Fantastic performer behind the microphone. You will be missed dearly Laurie. " Go rest high on that mountain, son your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a shouting, love for the father and the son." From all your Country and Western Family Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019