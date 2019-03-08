|
HENWOOD, Lawrence Trevor (Laurie). Passed away peacefully at Summerset in Karaka on Wednesday the 6th of March 2019; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colin, Brian and Carol, Philip and Anne, and Graham and Kath. Loved grandad of Roxanne, Charmaine, Mathew, Scott, Hamish, Rachel, Hannah, and Niamh. The family wish to thank staff at Summerset Care Centre for their compassionate care of Laurie during the past year. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Laurie, to be held in the St Mary's Catholic Church, 52 East St Papakura on Tuesday the 12th of March at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Papakura South Cemetery, Gatland Road, Drury. All communication to Fountains Funerals: 09-298-2957
