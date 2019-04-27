Home

DUNCAN, Lawrence Keith (Keith). Died in the Lord on 24 April 2019 after a brief struggle in Auckland Hospital. Aged 79 years. Grateful thanks to all staff involved. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth and loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Kamahl, Ross and Jill, and grandad of Ethan, Elliot, and Silas. A Funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at the Mountainside Lutheran Church, corner of Harris Road and Panmure Mt Wellington Highway, on Tuesday 30 April at 11.00am. All communications c/o P.O.Box 151126 New Lynn Auckland 0640.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
