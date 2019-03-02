Home

Lawrence Geoffrey (Lawrie) BECROFT

Lawrence Geoffrey (Lawrie) BECROFT
BECROFT, Lawrence Geoffrey (Lawrie). Passed away peacefully aged 91 on 28 February 2019 at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness. Very dearly loved husband of Shirley, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Andrew and Philippa, David and Danelle, Rachel and Andrew Howie, Jude and the late John. Grandfather of Sam, Anna, Isaac, Becky and Josiah, Caleb, Daniel, Esther, Thomas, Chloe and Reuben, Jack, Joshua. Great-Grandfather of Noah and Mia. A Service for Lawrie will be held at the St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, Auckland on Tuesday, 5 March 2019 at 2.00pm. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
