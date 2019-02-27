Home

BERRIDGE, Lawrence Bernard. Merchant Navy Seaman. Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2019, aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Eunice. Loving father to Rita, Dave, Norma, John, Ian, Jade, Marion and the late John. Adored by his 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way. Absent from the body, present with the Lord (2 Cor 5 v8). Give mum a kiss for us. "Rest In Peace Dad, we love you" A service for Lawrence will be held at the Church Of Christ NZ, Corner of Dominion Road and Mt Albert Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland, on Friday 1st March 2019 at 12-00noon. To be followed by a Private Cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
