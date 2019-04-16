Home

JERKOVICH, Lawrence Augustus. Passed away on Thursday 11 April 2019, aged 76 at Middlemore Hospital. Loved son of Dolly and George; loved brother of Marie and Dianne, and the late Eric, George, Carol and Stevie, brother-in-law of Dianne and Bonnie. Much loved father of the late Georgie, the late Ronnie, May-Louise and Mere. Loving Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle and Great-Uncle. A celebration of Lawrence's life will be held at 11am on Wednesday 17 April in the Royal Oak Baptist Church, 114 Symonds St, Royal Oak



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
