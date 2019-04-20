Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence BINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Hugh BINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Laurence Hugh BINGHAM Notice
BINGHAM, Laurence Hugh. 1932-2019.On 13th April 2019, passed peacefully at Radius Lexham Katikati. Loved husband of Merle. Loved Dad of Larry, Gail and Kaye. Father in law of Sue, Glen and Al. Loved grandfather of Jessica, Brodie, Kylie, James, Ty, Andrew, Chris, Kathleen, Tania, Halee and Kara. Merle and family would like to thank the fabulous staff of Lexham for the care, support and respect shown to Laurie during his stay. A service to celebrate the life of Laurie will be held at the Katikati RSA at 11.30am on Sunday the 28th April.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.