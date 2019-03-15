|
POPE, Laurence Clifford (Larry). Passed away with his loving family by his side, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Teresa. Much loved father of Mark, Amanda and Hilary. Treasured granddad of Anoushka and Brook, Mayeleina and Steve, Jerome, Dominic and Jacob. Proud great grandfather of Daniel Laurence Rogers. Requiem Mass to celebrate Larry's life will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 212 Parnell Road, Parnell on Monday 18 March at 12pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
